Sulphur Police partners with NHTSA for ‘Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month’

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Motorcycle crashes are 28 times more likely to be fatal compared to vehicle crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is why they have designated May as ‘Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.'
Since 2014, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says they’ve seen a steady increase in motorcycle fatalities. So this month, they are partnering with law enforcement agencies across the U.S., like the Sulphur Police Department to get the word out to “Get Up to Speed on Motorcycles”, offering tips for not only motorcyclists, but the vehicle drivers they share the road with as well.
“Some good safety tips for motorcycles there’s really two sides," Captain Matt Cheaney, with the Sulphur Police Department, said. "There’s pre-ride and then the ride. So before the ride you need to know your limits, your ability, and what your comfort zone is for riding a motorcycle.”
Cheaney says a good way to gauge your comfort zone is to take a motorcycle safety course, which several agencies in Southwest Louisiana, including Louisiana State Police, provide.
“That’s generally a good place to learn where you’re at riding a bike,” Cheaney said.
He also recommends doing a walk around inspection of your motorcycle.
“Make sure your tire pressure is good, make sure everything is mechanically sound on your bike,” Cheaney said. "That’s the last thing you want when you’re going on a joy ride is your bike breaking down due to something you could have prevented in the first place. Before you ride you want to make sure you have your safety gear. Your helmet, your eye protection, the proper clothing for a ride. That’s going to be your pre-ride check.”
Cheaney said when you’re out riding your motorcycle to be a defensive driver.
“It’s always good to have a plan in the back of your mind for what to do if something happens.” Cheaney said. “You always want to look where you want to go. You’re not only looking out for other drivers. You’re looking out for road debris, hazards, potholes, you know, anything that can stray from the norm of your ride. You should always respect all the traffic laws. If you have a passenger, it’s always good to educate your passenger because a lot of things change on the ride whenever you have a passenger as opposed to being by yourself. And never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
He said to also try to avoid staying in vehicle’s blind spots. According to the NHTSA, a vehicle has almost 40% blind spots.
“If you know it’s a hazardous area it’s not good to stay there," Cheaney said. “You either want to speed up to be on the side of the vehicle or further behind it. And at intersections, like four way stop signs, it’s always good to make eye contact with other drivers. You can use hand signals to let them know you’re coming through to make sure you’re on the same page.”
Cheaney also has tips for vehicle drivers as well.
“Watch out for motorcycles,” Cheaney said. “Look twice. When you’re changing lanes, make sure to double check to make sure there are no motorcycles riding in your blind spot. Obey the traffic laws, use your turn signals. The biggest tip from me for drivers is to not tailgate motorcycles. A lot of times, motorcyclists won’t apply the brakes to slow down they’ll just roll off the throttle. That in itself won’t activate the brake lights so the driver behind you doesn’t know you’re stopping and when they do realize you’re stopping, sometimes it’s too late, they’ll slam on their brakes, and that could potentially cause a big issue.”
Because vehicle drivers control a much larger machine, it is imperative to keep close watch for motorcyclists who may be riding nearby. Drivers may follow these tips to prevent a fatal crash with a motorcycle:
• Though a motorcycle is a small vehicle, its operator still has the same rights of the road as any other motorist. Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.
• Always use a turn signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.
• If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful: motorcycle signals are often non-canceling and the motorcyclist could have forgotten to turn it off. Always ensure that the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.
• Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.
• Always allow more follow distance—three to four seconds—when behind a motorcycle. This gives them more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.
• Never drive distracted or impaired.
At the same time, motorcyclists must take extra precautions to guard against drivers who may not see them. Motorcyclists may follow these tips to prevent a fatal crash with a vehicle:
• Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and other protective gear.
• Obey all traffic laws and be properly licensed.
• Use hand and turn signals at every lane change or turn.
• Wear brightly colored clothes and reflective tape to increase visibility.
• Ride in the middle of the lane where you will be more visible to drivers.
• Never ride distracted or impaired.
Cheaney says motorcyclists and vehicle drivers alike all need to be aware of their surroundings at all times while driving as even a simple drive down the street could turn deadly.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.