Sulphur Police partners with NHTSA for ‘Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month’

“It’s always good to have a plan in the back of your mind for what to do if something happens.” Cheaney said. “You always want to look where you want to go. You’re not only looking out for other drivers. You’re looking out for road debris, hazards, potholes, you know, anything that can stray from the norm of your ride. You should always respect all the traffic laws. If you have a passenger, it’s always good to educate your passenger because a lot of things change on the ride whenever you have a passenger as opposed to being by yourself. And never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol."