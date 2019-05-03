Sports Person of the Week - Silas Ardoin

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - “People don’t realize that when you have a really good catcher in high school, how much defensive stuff you don’t have to worry about," said Sam Houston head baseball coach Chad Hebert. "Silas handles so much of that for us.”
The Sam Houston Broncos boast a talented roster with four Division I signees in their starting lineup. Texas commit Silas Ardoin has been the anchor for the number two team in Class 5A.
“As a catcher, I have to lead the defense and see everything,” explained Ardoin. "I need to know every situation and I know if I make sure our guys are in the right spot we’ll be set up for success.”
“He’s the heartbeat of the team for the most part,” Hebert added. “He’s a guy that’s positive with everybody and has the respect of the younger and older kids. He fits in with everybody because of the type of person he is.”
Ardoin has been dominant at the plate as well with a .441 average and 33 RBI’s this season, but he really showcases his talent behind it. Ardoin has caught 85% of opposing runners stealing.
“With people on I know he’s always got my back and all I have to do is worry about the hitters and I know he’s got everything else,” said Sam Houston pitcher Cameron Meeks.
“He takes a lot of pressure off of me because he calls time so we don’t have to use a lot of timeouts during the game," said Hebert. "He does a really good job of managing the staff and the game from a maturity standpoint.”
Ardoin has enjoyed an abundance of individual success but has yet to win a state title with the school’s last coming in 2001. The Broncos are a step away from playing in Sulphur again, and Ardoin is focused on finishing his high school career on top.
“It’d be the best feeling in the world for me," Ardoin admitted. "These past four years I’ve dreamed of having a state championship, especially with this group of people. It’s been our goal since the beginning of the season.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.