Oakdale High School takes third in national culinary competition
Pictured: Cathy Farris (Allen Parish School Board President), Katie Strother, Charlie Strother, Arielle Stine( Cooking Around the World associate) Damaris Phillips(Food Network), Chef Mickey, Donna Stewart (Oakdale High FACS teacher) Elise Douglas, Magnolia Nelson, Baylee Dickens, Mary Longino (Oakdale Hidh School Representative), Front Row: Abi Mezzacapo, Maddie Doyle, Alexis Green and Kameryn Lashell.
By Luke Burdsall | May 3, 2019 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 6:19 PM

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale High School placed third in a national culinary competition.

Oakdale placed third place in the “signature dish” category at “Cooking Around the World” at Walt Disney World’s Epcot by cooking shrimp and eggplant jambalaya, according to Donna Stewart, a teacher at Oakdale.

Oakdale was one of 60 high schools in attendance.

Stewart said the students raised money to go on this trip by selling dinners, cookies, burgers, and their own seasoning mix (Pow Wow Powder).

