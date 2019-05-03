Oakdale High School takes third in national culinary competition

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale High School placed third in a national culinary competition.
Oakdale placed third place in the “signature dish” category at “Cooking Around the World” at Walt Disney World’s Epcot by cooking shrimp and eggplant jambalaya, according to Donna Stewart, a teacher at Oakdale.
Oakdale was one of 60 high schools in attendance.
Stewart said the students raised money to go on this trip by selling dinners, cookies, burgers, and their own seasoning mix (Pow Wow Powder).
