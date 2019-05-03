Man wanted for homicide in Mexico caught in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D report a man wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) for homicide in Mexico has been arrested in Calcasieu Parish.
During their investigation troopers were informed that Jose Alfredo “Boots” Rivera Hernandez, a Mexican national, often frequented horse racing establishments. Troopers were able to determine that Rivera Hernandez was falsifying racing permit applications and was frequently identifying himself using an alias.
With the assistance of Homeland Security Investigation agents troopers were able to locate Rivera Hernandez in the paddock area behind Delta Downs Racetrack.
Rivera Hernandez was then arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
A detainer has been placed on Rivera Hernandez by federal authorities and he is currently awaiting extradition back to Mexico.
