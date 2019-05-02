LSU-Ole Miss series puts Bianco father and son on opposite teams

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Could you imagine being the Bianco family this weekend?
Mike Bianco is the head coach of the Ole Miss baseball team. He’s held that position since 2001 and is a former LSU baseball player. He suited up for the Tigers in 1988 and 1989.
Drew Bianco, Mike’s son, is a current Tiger playing for Paul Mainieri.
Both teams are trying to chase down an SEC West crown.
What stands out about this Ole Miss team?
“Oh, well, their coach is the father of one of our players,” said Mainieri. “That’s the first thing that stands out.”
“We know what it is this weekend,” said Drew Bianco. “It’s a big series for both teams and, at the end of the day, it’s just a baseball game. I mean, he’s my dad. That’s the most important thing.”
A few wins over his dad this weekend would definitely help. LSU and Ole Miss are tied for second place in the SEC West.
You may remember, too, the Rebels took two of three against the Tigers in the regular season last year and then beat LSU once again in the SEC Tournament championship game.
“We’ve made jokes about it before going into it, but now, it’s actually here. And I’m sure if he wins or if I win, there will be some jokes, but there will be a little time. If we beat them two of three or sweep them, I’m not going to crack a joke on him right then and there because I still want his money every month. Hopefully, he still loves me at the end of the series,” Bianco added.
He definitely doesn’t want to make dad too mad. Well, LSU as a whole is in that spot where we typically see a magical run. In 2017, the team reeled off 17 wins in a row from May 11 until June 19. Last season, the Tigers won 11 of 16 to end the year and make it the the SEC Tournament championship game.
