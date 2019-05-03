Local taxes on ballot Saturday in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Vernon

Parishwide School Board - 1-percent, 10-year sales & use tax: Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “School Board”), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing July 1, 2019, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Parish of Allen (the “Parish”), all as provided by law (an estimated $2,600,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used exclusively to supplement other revenues available to the School Board for the payment of salaries of teachers in the public elementary and secondary schools of the Parish and for the expenses of operating said schools, such operating expenses to include but not be limited to payment of salaries of other personnel employed by the School Board in addition to teachers?