FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy pattern continues through Saturday

Saturday will begin with rain and storms likely as the front gets closer to the area and disturbances ahead of the front kick up rains early in the day, likely beginning before sunrise and continuing into the afternoon. Rain and storms will likely move out at some point late in the afternoon and clear out for the evening, so parts of our Saturday won’t be a total rainout. Look for rainfall totals around 1 to 2 inches through the day, and only a few isolated stronger storms will be possible as no widespread severe weather is expected.