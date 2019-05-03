FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy pattern continues through Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Storms over Texas overnight weakened significantly overnight and have left some large patches of light rain and drizzle over parts of Southwest Louisiana this morning. You’ll want to carry a light raincoat out the door this morning as some of this patchy drizzle and light shower activity will be around this morning, but not rain all day as some breaks in the showers will give way to generally cloudy skies with warm temperatures on the return.
Far less sunshine in the forecast today as compared to yesterday but temperatures are still expected to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. Our next storm system will not bring the heavier rain back to our area until well after midnight tonight but increasing light showers will come back into play this evening, especially late with rain chances going back up to 40% after 9:00 PM.
Saturday will begin with rain and storms likely as the front gets closer to the area and disturbances ahead of the front kick up rains early in the day, likely beginning before sunrise and continuing into the afternoon. Rain and storms will likely move out at some point late in the afternoon and clear out for the evening, so parts of our Saturday won’t be a total rainout. Look for rainfall totals around 1 to 2 inches through the day, and only a few isolated stronger storms will be possible as no widespread severe weather is expected.
Sunday will bring a nice end to our stormy start to the weekend with plentiful sunshine and slightly less humidity since the front will have pushed south, but expect hot afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. The start of the new week will bring only a few showers Monday, but more widespread rain and storms return Tuesday as the old frontal boundary lifts back over the state and another wave of upper level disturbances return and keep high rain chances around Tuesday.
Beyond Tuesday, more of a textbook summertime pattern kicks in to full swing with daily garden variety thunderstorms each afternoon with morning temperatures around 70 warming into the middle to upper 80s by afternoon. Unfortunately some rain will likely continue each day through the following weekend and could pose a threat to some outdoor activities, but more on the extent of that threat over the next several days as we get a little closer.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
