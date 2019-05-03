First Alert Forecast: In a rainy pattern through the foreseeable future

That rain chance doesn’t stop on Monday we see it stick with us through the following week as that southern jet sits over the area plaguing us with those daily rain chances. Thankfully, these are not looking like they will bring rain all day everywhere and are turning out to be more hit or miss type thunderstorms moving across the area. Temperature wise we stay in the 80s through the week with lows in the 70s. Other than that I don’t see much of a change with the long term forecast. Be sure to keep that umbrella handy in case one of the showers or storms moves through your area!