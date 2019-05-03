First Alert Forecast: In a rainy pattern through the foreseeable future

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today we do have a small chance for a shower or storm to develop, but the main chance for rain is still off to our west in Texas and does not look like it is moving our way. I would go ahead and keep the umbrella or rain jacket close by, just in case. We’ll see temperatures finally fall out of the 70s for a low near 69 overnight with storms developing during the early morning hours of Saturday.
We’ll start off Saturday with that chance for some showers and storms through the afternoon. The timing of this event is not set in stone as the southern jet has had the models on the fritz all week. Meaning that in the morning check the radar before heading out the door. After that bout of rain moves out of the area expect a clearing through the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the afternoon thanks to the rain and the cloud cover, but those lower temperatures don’t last for long.
Sunday we start on the cool side with lows in the mid 60s and quickly warm through the afternoon up to the upper 80s! We’ll also enjoy lots of sunshine! You’ll need to trade the rain jacket in for some sunscreen! Unfortunately, that trade doesn’t last long as rain chances are back into the forecast on Monday.
That rain chance doesn’t stop on Monday we see it stick with us through the following week as that southern jet sits over the area plaguing us with those daily rain chances. Thankfully, these are not looking like they will bring rain all day everywhere and are turning out to be more hit or miss type thunderstorms moving across the area. Temperature wise we stay in the 80s through the week with lows in the 70s. Other than that I don’t see much of a change with the long term forecast. Be sure to keep that umbrella handy in case one of the showers or storms moves through your area!
