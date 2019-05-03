Farmers Markets around Southwest Louisiana

SWLA (KPLC) - Eating fruits and vegetables is good for you, especially when they’re locally grown.
“We have two vegetable produce vendors, we have raw vegan food, jellies and jams, handmade soap," Carolyn Smith, Charlestown Farmers Market manager, said.
With the idea of increasing accessibility for those who work downtown, the Charlestown Farmers Market is now open for business every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of Historic City Hall — in addition to its regular Saturday schedule.
“It’s good to have because it caters to afternoon, after work. They can come by and pick up their produce, pick up something to eat, honey, whatever they need. That’s the importance of why we felt like having it," Smith said.
“As downtown grows, and we get more residents to move down here that we have affordable, fresh, healthy local grocery options and having wares and foods and breads and vegetables is important to the growth of downtown," John O’Donnell, farmers market shopper, said.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said adding another business day is a convenient way for those who live downtown to have a healthy lifestyle.
“Having access to fresh produce is not as prevalent as it should be, and so people in downtown or people living around downtown can access fresh produce here," Hunter said.
It also gives vendors another opportunity to provide a fresh product.
“I mean, these guys here they’re actually picking the produce either the day before or the morning of, and that’s a huge deal. So you’re going to more nutrients out of your food and more value out of the money you’re spending," Lynn Semar, a vendor, said.
Here are some local farmer’s markets where you can buy your fruits and veggies:
- Charlestown Farmers Market: Every Thursday from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m at Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center. You can purchase Louisiana grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, meats, gumbo, canned goods, baked goods, and plants.
- Cash and Carry Farmers Market: Every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cash and Carry building, 801 Enterprise Blvd, go check out fresh bread, bagels, fresh and frozen prepped meals, local honey, cut flowers and loads of fresh greens. The market is also open every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Prien Lake Park.
- Sulphur Farmers Market & Swap: Check out this market on the second Saturday of every month form 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tractor Supply Parking Lot, 340 West Cal Blvd.
- Moss Bluff Farmers Market & Swap: You can find seasonal produce, jellies, jams, quail eggs and handmade items. This market is open every Saturday from 7 a.m.- 12 p.m. located at 325 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy.
- DeRidder Farmers Market: Open seven days a week at 216 N. Washington Street in DeRidder. For more information about permits or hours, call 462-8900.
- If you would like your farmers market included in this list, email newmedia@kplctv.com.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.