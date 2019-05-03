Face lift of Isreal LaFleur Park will mean more fishing areas

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There will soon be more places to fish under the 210 bridge.
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is planning extensive upgrades to Isreal LaFleur Park after years of erosion.
Dean Kelly, the parish’s director of facility management, says that Hurricane Rita took a toll on the park, which sits under the 210 bridge. Since then, he says, it has been sitting untouched and eroding away.
“One of the things that was really a factor in the erosion was the flow of water as it goes through the old river channel,” Kelly said. “It creates an eddy on the south side of the park. It erodes from our piece of property and actually deposits it in our neighbors, it creates some issues for them.”
This new re-imagining of the park will include items like a 98-foot fishing pier, a 1,400-foot bulkhead to prevent future erosion, and amenities like additional parking and lighting.
Kelly says the park will be much more community friendly after the project is complete.
“It’ll be an added feature to the park,” Kelly said. “We’re going to cap it so people will be able to go out there and fish. The entire peninsula will be fishing friendly now.”
Kelly says the project will begin initial construction within the next three months and from there, will take roughly eight months to complete.
Kelly stresses that this construction will not interfere with the ongoing construction on Interstate 210, and that the park will remain open during construction.
