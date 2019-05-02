On deck: Tigers, Rebels meet in SEC showdown

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU will host No. 15 Ole Miss this weekend in an SEC series both teams need to win to keep pace with West-leading Arkansas.
The Tigers (29-16, 13-8 SEC) and Rebels (30-16, 13-8 SEC), along with Mississippi State, are two games back of the Razorbacks.
LSU has won five of its last six games, while Ole Miss has won three of its last four games.
RELATED STORIES:
Ole Miss averages 7.4 runs per game and is hitting .287 as a team, with 82 doubles, 7 triples, and 49 home runs.
UM’s Leading Hitters:
- Ryan Olenek: .364 batting average, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, and 27 RBI
- Gray Kessigner: .360 batting average, 16 doubles, 4 home runs, and 36 RBI
- Cole Zabowski: .316 batting average, 12 doubles, 9 home runs, and 39 RBI
- Thomas Dillard: .316 batting average, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, and 39 RBI
- Tyler Kennan: .287 batting average, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 11 home runs, and 54 RBI
LSU is scoring 6.8 runs per game and is batting .271 as a team with 69 doubles, 7 triples, and 40 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Zach Watson: .348 batting average, 13 doubles, 5 home runs, and 29 RBI
- Josh Smith: .335 batting average, 11 doubles, 6 home runs, and 24 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .300 batting average, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 8 home runs, and 36 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .294 batting average, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, and 44 RBI
- Giovanni DiGiacomo: .294 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, and 12 RBI
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 13, Perfect Game 9, D1 Baseball 12, Baseball America 12
- Ole Miss: Collegiate Baseball 17, Perfect Game 15, D1 Baseball 13, Baseball America 18
Series Record:
- LSU leads the series 176-153
Pitching matchups:
- Game 1: LSU - Ma’Khail Hilliard (0-2, 4.60 ERA) vs UM - Will Ethridge (5-3, 2.67 ERA)
- Game 2: LSU - Eric Walker (3-3, 4.99 ERA) vs UM - Doug Nikhazy (5-3, 3.44 ERA)
- Game 3: LSU - Landon Marceaux (3-2, 6.67 ERA) vs UM - TBA
SEC series schedule:
- Friday: 7 p.m. (SEC Network +)
- Saturday: 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network +)
- Sunday: 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
