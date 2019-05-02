Three co-defendants testify against Devin Holefield, charged with murder

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Three co-defendants took the stand in the trial of Devin Holefield having been charged with second-degree murder of Gary Obrien in 2017.
Jurors wrapped up the day listening to a video statement from Holefield, as he was questioned by now Deputy Lake Charles Police Chief Franklin Fondel.
The rather tedious statement will likely be used to point out inconsistencies between Holefield’s original statement to police and other evidence and testimony.
Within hours after Obrien’s killing July 17, 2017, there was an air of frustration and anger among people in the neighborhood where it happened. Now, nearly two years later, a jury is hearing from many witnesses, three of whom were originally, suspects. But it is only Devin Holefield on trial for murder. Three others originally indicted for murder have pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and each came from the jailhouse to the courthouse to testify. They were together when the killing took place.
Jermyre Bowers testified they drove around, smoking, looking for someone to rob when they decided on Obrien, whose nickname was G-money. Bowers testified after shots fired, all went running and that Holefield wouldn’t say why he did it.
Justin Ned talked about how they all had guns and that they kept them in one bag so if they got caught one person could get rid of all. Ned testified Holefield was telling people that he, Ned, did the killing. Ned indicated that made it easier to testify against Holefield.
From the witness stand, Ned told Obrien’s family he was sorry they lost a child.
Devonta Orphey said Holefield was extremely upset and stressed out after the killing. Orphey testified he and Holefield went to Waco together where they were later arrested by federal marshals. Orphey said he suggested they go to Waco because he knew a woman there. Bowers, Ned and Orphey testified they expect leniency when they are sentenced if they testify truthfully.
Under cross-examination, the three admitted they were initially booked for second-degree murder and that such a conviction would mean life in prison. They admitted they will receive far less time in prison.
No word yet on whether Holefield will testify, though it’s considered unlikely.
