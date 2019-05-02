Three co-defendants testify against Devin Holefield, charged with murder

Within hours after Obrien’s killing July 17, 2017, there was an air of frustration and anger among people in the neighborhood where it happened. Now, nearly two years later, a jury is hearing from many witnesses, three of whom were originally, suspects. But it is only Devin Holefield on trial for murder. Three others originally indicted for murder have pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and each came from the jailhouse to the courthouse to testify. They were together when the killing took place.