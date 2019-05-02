SWLA Arrest Report - May 1, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 1, 2019.
Sheldon Blaine Long, 46, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.
Lillian Lynnette Jones, 54, Iowa: Contempt of court.
Alyson Leigh Doyle, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Dennis Todd Trahan, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Stuart Anthony Leblanc, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Willie Frank Porter Jr., 49, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; disturbing the peace.
Jeremy Dontra Grayer, 27, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault with a firearm; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.
Auguson Bias Jr., 39, Iowa: Second offense failure to register and notify as a sex offender; revocation of parole.
Patrick Wayne Payne, 49, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; child endangerment; strangulation.
Kala Sue Regan, 53, Jennings: Theft under $750.
Malori Ruth Hickey, 32, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Sherry Jo Miller, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Carnisha Goines, 34, Shreveport: Monetary instrument abuse.
Saige Brett Hessifer, 19, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Ty Stanford Mott, 20, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Fredrick Steven Ickes, 41, Shreveport: Probation violation.
Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 counts); instate detainer.
Robert John Northrop, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 counts).
Delance Demonte Patterson, 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary.
Brent Allen Tourchet, 41, Westlake: Parole violation.
Tyronne Keith Anderson, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 counts); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lashonda Nicole Richard, 39, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (3 charges).
Fredrick Willie Jenkins, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Stephanie Gail Broussard, 40, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Rosali Ruiz-Ordonez, 46, Oberlin: Federal detainer.
Dexter W Nash, 33, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
John Asa Constance Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Chad Edward Deming, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); failure to register as a sex offender; failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.
Donavon Allen Morris, 25, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Troy Pierce Williams, 40, Lake Charles: Obscenity.
Kennedy Jane Buck, 23, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.