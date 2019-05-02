Report: Saints decline to pick up 5th-year option on CB Eli Apple’s contract

Eli Apple intercepts Cam Newton in the end zone for one of his two interceptions in 2018. (Source: Nola.com)
By Sean Fazende | May 1, 2019 at 7:46 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 9:09 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints like cornerback Eli Apple, just not at the $13.7 million price tag on his fifth-year option.

That’s why, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL network, the saints declined to pick up that option up today.

This means Apple will become a free agent after this season. New Orleans could still sign Apple, but so can other teams.

The Black and Gold traded a fourth-round pick to the Giants for Apple midway through last season. Apple finished 2018 with two interceptions.

