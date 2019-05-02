Perez pitches Twins past Astros 6-2 behind Schoop’s big HR

Twins: Backup catcher/infielder Willians Astudillo (strained left hamstring) will join the team on the upcoming six-game road trip, but manager Rocco Baldelli wouldn't guarantee he'd be cleared to play when he's eligible to come off the injured list in a week. "As soon as he can get out there and run and do some different things and show us he's good to go, then we'll have him ready," Baldelli said.