No.3 LSU men's golf headed to Stanford Regional.

The No. 3 Tigers have four golfers on the team that have NCAA Regional experience. Luis Gagne is the most seasoned of the group having competed in an NCAA Regional each of the last three years to make this year’s appearance the fourth of his career. In his three previous appearances at NCAA Regionals, Gagne owns a scoring average of 71.44 strokes per round over nine rounds. His cumulative score to par is 5-under and six of his nine rounds have been even par or better at the NCAA Regionals. His finished tied for ninth at the 2018 Stockton (CA) Regional, tied third at the 2017 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, and tied 39th at the NCAA Franklin (TN) Regional in 2016.