LSU pitcher Zack Hess returns to bullpen

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri said Zack Hess will be moving to the bullpen this weekend.
“He’s come to the realization that his future is as a bullpen guy," said Mainieri. "We think he can be more of a benefit to the team coming out of the pen.”
“I guess I kind of just hold my standard to what I did as a freshman and I don’t feel like I’ve ever matched that as a starter," Hess explained. "I’ve worked as hard as I can at this role at getting myself developed, but the bottom line is my style just doesn’t fit for it. I’ve always prided myself at being pretty honest on a personal level with myself. And again, I just want to help our team win. And I think in order to help this team win, I need to be the best version of myself that I can be.”
The move was actually supposed to happen last week but news that Cole Henry was dealing with arm soreness 30 minutes after Mainieri had initially told Hess he was going to the pen forced the coach’s hand and he had to stick with Hess Friday night.
“I just want him to go back to being who he is, which is the ‘wild thing,’ the guy that’s out there letting it rip, throwing as hard as he can every pitch. Throwing that hard slider, just having a presence out there on the mound,” Mainieri added.
Hess is 2-3 on the season with a 4.65 ERA. He has 52 strikeouts and has given up nine home runs.
The Tigers will start Ma’Khail Hilliard on the mound Friday, then Saturday will be Eric Walker, and Sunday will be Landon Marceaux.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.