LSU pitcher Zack Hess returns to bullpen

“I guess I kind of just hold my standard to what I did as a freshman and I don’t feel like I’ve ever matched that as a starter," Hess explained. "I’ve worked as hard as I can at this role at getting myself developed, but the bottom line is my style just doesn’t fit for it. I’ve always prided myself at being pretty honest on a personal level with myself. And again, I just want to help our team win. And I think in order to help this team win, I need to be the best version of myself that I can be.”