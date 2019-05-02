Legal Corner: My job fired me shortly after moving a long distance, am I entitled to money?

Question: "I recently moved into Calcasieu Parish from Orleans Parish for a supervisory position at a local hotel. The general manager advised me that I would get $2,500 in relocation pay after 30 days of continuing employment with the hotel chain. The general manager was well aware that I was moving from Orleans Parish. I had showed him pictures of the new house I had purchased in Calcasieu Parish due to the recent move for work. After three weeks of employment with the hotel chain, I was terminated. When I inquired as to the reasons for my termination, I was advised that my services were no longer needed. I just bought this house and I am out of money until I can find a job that will afford me to cover my bills.