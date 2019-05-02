Lake Charles Pirate Festival opens today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Pirate Festival sails back in town today.
The Pirate Festival is the city’s official celebration of the infamous pirate Jean Lafitte, who was once know to frequent the area’s waterways. Legend has it that Lafitte buried treasure somewhere near the city.
Previously known as Contraband Days, the festival was first organized in 1957.
The festival started when a group of local businessmen organized it as a tourist attraction for the city. In June 1958 the first festival was held as a one-day event with a boat parade, water ski show, and boat race.
Years later, the founding group formed the organization known as Buccaneers of Lake Charles Inc., and began dressing in pirate costumes during the festival starting the tradition of Jean LaFitte entering the city and forcing the mayor to walk the plank.
The Pirate Festival has grown over the years, hosting events by charitable organizations, schools, and churches who hold contests, booths, and plenty of cooking.
This year there will be plenty of live bands showcasing Louisiana musicians, plenty of food in the Galley Alley, a Family Day on Saturday, and daily pirate parades through the festival grounds.
The festival schedule is as follows:
- Thursday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Friday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. - Midnight
- Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The pirates will be landing and Mayor Nic Hunter will be walking the plank on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Parking and admission are free.
