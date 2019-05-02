Jr. Beta students visit veterans in Jennings

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Residents of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home look forward to weekly and monthly visits from groups and organizations in the Lake Area. A recent visit from students in Moss Bluff involved the sharing of stories and a good game of bingo.
“I like watching their smiles whenever we visit them. It makes me feel good about everything we do for them,” said Lillie Wainwright, a member of the Jr. Beta Club at Moss Bluff Middle School.
"We come about 3 or 4 times a year. We help out with bingo and visit with them in their rooms."
“They love to see the youth,” admits Activity Director Julie Benoit. “It puts a smile on their face. It’s got a lot of history in this building. When they come in, they always want to come back.”
The students to go the veterans’ rooms to visit and hear stories.
“I love coming to the veterans home so I can interact with the veterans and hear their stories and put a smile on their face,” said Kate Mueller, also a member of Jr. Beta.
“They have so much wisdom,” said Janey Mueller. “They talk to you and give you life lessons and they tell you about their life. That’s just wonderful and the smile on their faces lights everyone up.”
“They enjoy it so much,” said Benoit. They want them to come back. I bring my grand kids here and they love to come. It’s like somewhere to visit. It’s not like a nursing home."
Volunteers and visitors are welcome at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings. Applications for volunteers are available at the home office.
