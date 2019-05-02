Jennings to roll out ‘smart’ water meter system, hopes to prevent future water bill overcharges

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Jennings city officials are planning over $1 million in utility projects for the 2019 fiscal year, including major upgrades to the city’s water system.
This week the city began installing over 2,000 digital water meters. Eventually, over 5,000 Jennings Water Works customers will receive the meters.
“I think it works well for the City of Jennings to have an efficient process and behind us these meters are a part of that process,” Mayor Henry Guinn said.
The new meters will help the city as over 80% of meters are currently read “by hand," which means city workers check meters on foot and manually lift meter lids.
The installation of meters, other equipment and software will enable the data to be sent electronically. The information will then be in a portal for customers to see their usage. Customers can see hour by hour when water is being used, Guinn said. The system also will allow the city to contact customers if consumption increases dramatically.
Since Guinn took office in 2017, the city has been looking at ways to improve efficiency, and he said this new water meter project is a great way of doing that.
“When I took office roughly two years ago we were looking at efficiencies and how we operate," Guinn said. "We were looking at a bunch of different options on how to become more efficient, water meter readings was one of our deficiencies. It would take us 4 weeks to read the entire city with one person.”
These new meters reportedly show more accurate usage, something that comes in handy if customers have questions or disputes regarding their bills.
“With this program, it’s going to pull a report and show a graph that we can zoom into specific dates and then actually run a report and it shows hourly the consumption that is going to be running through that meter," Sean Feguson said, with Ferguson Waterworks.
The nearly $1 million project was budgeted for by the city council, and Guinn is hopeful the new system will pay for itself in the long run.
“Our first phase is $766,000 but if you look at the amount of time we’re spending over a month’s period and all the man hours we’re putting in, $1 million isn’t all that big considering what we’re going to save over the next 20 plus years," Guinn said.
Now Public Works and citizens can review and manage various areas of meter activity including operational issues, billing errors, equipment malfunctions, reporting, cost savings and much more, city officials said.
The new meters also produce a more streamlined, effective water consumption management process for the city and residents.
Guinn said with then new meters, water rates will remain the same, they’re hoping to have the city fully installed by the end of 2019.
