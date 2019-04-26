Heart of Louisiana: Jim Bowie

“And his brother said, you need something to protect yourself with, you need a knife. And so what he had made was a knife. And this is a, this is a bonafide Bowie knife because we know that the Bowie brothers had this made,” says Alamo historian Bruce Winders. “The bloody affair, today, we’d say that it went viral. And so people across the nation of reading about how he’s in this fake, this fight, outnumbered. He shot, he stabbed, but he’s still able to hold his own.”