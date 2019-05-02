Gravy spill leads to child porn discovery on Iowa man’s laptop, police say

(CNN) - Authorities say a simple gravy spill led to the exposure of child porn on an Iowa man's laptop.
Court documents claim Robert Leo Watson took his laptop to Best Buy after spilling gravy on it.
Geek Squad employees transferring files off the device spotted what they thought was child porn.
The employees notified authorities after the making the discovery.
According to reports, Police investigated both computers. The complaint says Watson told detectives he “believes the pictures are of 4 and 5 year olds that Robert felt were about to have sex.” He claimed to have downloaded the images “because he wanted to tell other people about them.”
Des Moines police collected both computers and charged Watson with misdemeanor possession after they say he admitted saving the images.
Watson remains jailed on a $50,000 cash bond.
