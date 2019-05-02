Georgia man who killed two women in ’94 scheduled to die by lethal injection Thursday

(CNN) - A death row inmate in Georgia is scheduled to be executed Thursday.
Scotty Garnell Morrow, 52, was convicted in the 1994 shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend Barbara Ann Young and her friend Tonya Woods.
Another woman was injured in the shooting.
He confessed to the crimes
Morrow requested a last meal of a hamburger with mayonnaise, two chicken and waffle meals, a pint of butter pecan ice cream, a bag of buttered popcorn, two all-beef franks, and a large lemonade.
He is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. EST.
Morrow would be the first person executed in Georgia this year and the fifth executed nationwide.
