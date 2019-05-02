FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some morning rain as conditions improve by afternoon

Winds will likely not be as gusty overall today, but an overall breezy day returns with those gusts of 15 to 20 mph at times. Otherwise, partly sunny to partly cloudy skies by afternoon will give way to high temperatures into the middle to upper 80s again today with heat index values closer to 90. Rain chances only on the order of 20% are expected today and again Friday as not much rain will make its way to our area until late Friday night and Saturday morning ahead of our next storm system.