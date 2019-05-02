FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some morning rain as conditions improve by afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Morning showers will continue to move in to Southwest Louisiana as from a weakening complex of storms that moved through East Texas overnight. The good news is that the storms are very weak and will not affect us all day, as the back edge of the rain and storms departs by midday. Just carry the umbrella for the next few hours as they push through between now and Noon.
Winds will likely not be as gusty overall today, but an overall breezy day returns with those gusts of 15 to 20 mph at times. Otherwise, partly sunny to partly cloudy skies by afternoon will give way to high temperatures into the middle to upper 80s again today with heat index values closer to 90. Rain chances only on the order of 20% are expected today and again Friday as not much rain will make its way to our area until late Friday night and Saturday morning ahead of our next storm system.
The main features on the weather map through Friday will consist of upper level disturbances moving across east Texas and the ArkLaTex region, but those storm complexes don’t appear to be a threat to us locally although they could get close before falling apart. With that said, we’ll need to monitor radar trends to make sure that happens, but the pattern will not lead to us seeing much of a rain threat through Friday if things go as forecast.
The slow-moving cold front will finally move in to the state Saturday and bring our highest rain chances that will likely begin during the morning and continue into the afternoon before tapering off by the evening. Severe weather isn’t anticipated but a few stronger storms will be possible along with some heavy downpours, lightning and small hail in the strongest storms so make the necessary arrangements if you have outdoor activities planned. Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches will be possible.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
