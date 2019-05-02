First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain in place through the first half of the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the clouds will clear away, and the sunshine should return. After the rain we had this morning, it helped cool the temperatures down. We finally fell out of the 70s! But now that the sunshine is coming back, the temperatures will quickly warm back up. Highs today should reach the 80s.
This evening, I think there will be a lot of clouds around. There will be plenty of sunshine as well. So, depending on your location, you may have mostly sunny, to mostly cloudy conditions. The sunset this evening should be nice as long as the clouds break apart to the west. Temperatures will be around the upper 70s to the lower 80s.
Overnight, I am keeping a 10% chance of rain for a stray shower or two. It will not be a washout, nor will everyone see rain. I think there will be a few showers more likely in the early morning. It would not hurt to take an umbrella with you on your way out the door on Friday. Lows tonight will cool down to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday will continue to have more rain likely. Particularly in the morning. I am keeping a 30% chance of rain. It should be scattered, and not a complete washout. Most of the rain I believe will go around us. I would still keep an umbrella with you to be on the safe side. By the afternoon, there may be a stray shower or two, but there will be partly cloudy conditions with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.
This Saturday will also have more rain. In fact, I have the rain chances up to 70% for the day. There is a chance most of the rain is in the morning, then by the afternoon it will come to an end. A cold front will be sweeping through the area. When it does, it should push the rain off to the east away from us. Temperatures will still be warm and reach the lower 80s in the afternoon.
The good news is that Sunday no longer has a rain chance. I have completely taken our any chance of rain since the cold front will push the rain away, and a high-pressure center will build in keeping the rain away. Sunday should be a great day to get outside and enjoy some sunshine. Temperatures will be warm though and will reach the upper 80s.
Starting off next week on Monday will have low rain chances, but plenty of clouds build their way back in. I have only a 20% chance of rain for Monday. It will at least start off next week on a dry note. Temperatures will again be warm and reach the mid 80s. The humidity will be high as well with some southerly winds.
Tuesday and Wednesday will have a lot of rain around. There will be mostly cloudy conditions with a lot of rain scattered throughout the day. There will be heavy showers at times with a few thunderstorms. Tuesday and Wednesday will both not be good days for any outdoor activities. Right now, I have the rain chance at 40%, but this may very well increased as we get closer.
Then as we finish next week for Thursday and Friday, the rain chances will be slightly lower. There will be a 30% chance of rain, so there will be scattered showers and a couple storms. I don’t think everyone will see rain, but if you do, it will be heavy rainfall for a brief time. Temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 80s in the afternoon.
