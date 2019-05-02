Elliott heading to Austin for NCAA Regional appearance

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese senior golfer Blake Elliott, the 2019 Southland Conference Golfer of the Year, has been selected as an individual to participate at the 2019 NCAA Men’s Golf Austin Regional as the field for the regionals were revealed on The Golf Channel on Wednesday night.
Elliott, the 24th -ranked player in the nation, will be making his fourth straight appearance in the postseason in his four-year career.
“No nerves at all,” said Elliott about playing in the postseason. “This is my last go-around so I’m going to go and try to take care of business.”
The 54-hole regional will be played at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin May 13-15 with a practice round on May 12.
“I was hoping to go to Austin,” said Elliott. “I’ve played that course a lot growing up so I’m very familiar with it.”
Texas is the No. 1 seed in the regional followed by Southern California, Pepperdine, Clemson, TCU, Arkansas, Iowa, Marquette, San Jose State, Saint Mary’s (Calif.), Sam Houston State, Missouri-Kansas City, Prairie View and Army.
Elliott is one of five individuals selected to play in Austin.
In 2016 and 2017, Elliott and the Cowboys qualified as a team after earning the automatic bid by winning the Southland Conference championship, and last year, qualified as an individual and played at the College Station Regional.
There, he missed out on advancing to the NCAA Championships by one stroke and became the first Cowboy golfer to place in the top five in an NCAA regional by tying for fifth place.
This season, Elliott scorched the fairways, winning two tournaments and placing in the top five in seven of 11 events played.
In 31 rounds played on the season (fall and spring), he accumulated a 70.48 scoring average and shot par or better in 23 of those 31 rounds.
In addition, the Liberty Hill, Texas native recorded 11 rounds in the 60s and tied a school record with a round of 63 at the Princeville Makai Invitational to help lead the Cowboys to the tournament win.
Austin is one of six regional sites for the tournament along with Myrtle Beach, Athens, Louisville, Stanford, and Pullman and a total of 81 teams and 45 individuals.
The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals which will be held May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
