BREAKING: LCPD investigating fatal shooting in 1400 block of Gieffers Street

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Gieffers Street and North 1st Ave., Lt. Jeff Keenum said.
Keenum reports that police responded to the shooting at 10:13 p.m.
Police say upon arrival they discovered that Edwina Campbell, 51, of Lake Charles had been fatally shot and that the suspect in the shooting is Edwina’s husband, Harold Campbell, 44, of Lake Charles.
Harold Campbell was taken into custody without incident and has been arrested for 2nd degree murder. No bond has been set at this time.
7News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
