Bond set in alleged teacher-student rape case raises concerns

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A $50,000 bond was set by Judge Robert Wyatt for Deidre Smith, the Lake Charles Charter Academy teacher accused of first degree rape and indecent behavior of a juvenile.
“There needs to be another zero on there," Travis Hafsaas said, who lives in Lake Charles.
That was the reaction many we spoke with had when they heard a Smith was out on bond the same day as her arrest.
“All these other bonds of people who sell drugs, they do this and they do that, they get the worst," Yosha, a local mom, said. "That’s bad, don’t get me wrong. But this is, you don’t think this is worse?”
7News looked into bonds set in Calcasieu Parish for others arrested on a count of first-degree rape of a minor over the last year:
- Gregg Hammock was arrested on first-degree rape of a 17-year-old, with a bond set by Judge Clayton Davis of $750,000.
- Donald James Ellis, Jr. was arrested on first-degree rape of an 11-year-old, with a bond set by Judge Ron Ware of $100,000.
- Randy Gallow was arrested for first-degree rape and indecent behavior of a 10 and 8-year-old, with a bond set by Judge Bradberry of $750,000.
Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said there are several factors judges take into consideration when setting bonds.
“How serious is the crime, how likely is it that this defendant will actually commit another crime while awaiting trial, how likely is it that this defendant will be there for a trial," DeRosier said.
As for the severity of the crime, he said rape of a minor is one of the worst, but DeRosier said he would not speak to any judge’s decisions for setting bonds.
“Let me suggest that I am not going to second guess any judge on a bond amount," DeRosier said.
7News also asked whether or not he thought gender played a factor when setting bonds.
“I’m not a bond setter. Can’t answer that," DeRosier said. “I suspect it could.”
For some living in Lake Charles, they say knowing someone accused of these crimes could so easily walk free is frightening.
“I can’t even let my daughter go to school, or my son go to school in the morning and feel protected in a school,” Yosha said.
7News reached out to Judge Wyatt for comment on Smith’s bond, but he said he was unable to comment on a pending case.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.