The Advocate purchases The Times-Picayune from Advance Local

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Owners of The Advocate have purchased The Times-Picayune from Newhouse owned Advance Local Media.
The Advocate said the newspapers will eventually be merged into a single news organization, including its websites.
Jefferson Parish business leaders Dathel and John Georges own the Advocate, and have now purchased one of the country’s oldest newspapers.
Sources at The Times-Picayune said an emergency meeting was called Thursday at 3 p.m. where the announcement was made. A meeting was held at the same time at the offices of the Advocate.
The Advocate said it will publish a seven-day, home-delivered newspaper in New Orleans using the brands and features of both publications, starting in June.
The websites will be merged under the nola.com brand.
Georges said The Times-Picayune was not for sale, but that he and Advance Local agreed the acquisition would better serve the city. He said they have more reporters to increase coverage, but reduce redundancy.
“I think we were both interested in preserving journalism in New Orleans and we were trying to figure out what the best way to go about it and we looked at all of the different scenarios,” Georges said. “I’m happy that this is the scenario we ended up selecting where we buy the assets of The Times-Picayune and Nola.com and essentially the New Orleans Advocate will double in size in New Orleans because of The Times-Picayune and our website, which will triple in size.”
These are two competing news organizations that date back more than a century.
The Picayune started in 1837, eventually becoming The-Times Picayune, one of the premier papers in the south.
Georges, who was once a candidate for Louisiana governor and New Orleans mayor bought the Baton Rouge-based Advocate in 2013.
The Manship family of Baton Rouge had owned and operated the newspaper since 1909.
“New Orleans has never lost its love for a daily newspaper,” John Georges said. “I want to thank Advance for working with us to ensure a strong print and online news company for years to come.”
The Advocate plans on expanding its New Orleans news, advertising and circulation staff by hiring current Nola.com | The Times-Picayune employees.
However, staff members at The Times-Picayune have said that they will remain employed by Advance Local for 60 days. After that, The Advocate will decide who to keep on staff during the transition.
“Advance Local is very reluctant to leave New Orleans, our talented employees and loyal readers and advertisers,” said Randy Siegel, CEO of Advance Local. “But we are confident that The Advocate will continue our history of excellent local journalism and community service.”
Current subscribers to The Times-Picayune will be contacting in the coming weeks about their subscriptions and moving over to the Advocate, according to leaders with both papers.
A purchase price was not disclosed.
WVUE-TV is a media partner with The Times-Picayune.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.