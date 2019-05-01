15-year-old Moss Bluff girl pays forward small acts of kindness with ‘The Kindness Rocks Project’

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Writing a note on a rock may seem like a small thing, but for those who find the rocks, it can make all the difference.
“The right message at the right time, found by a person can change their day, their outlook, and even their life," Laura Morales, 15-year-old Madi Morales’ mother, said.
That’s the motto of The Kindness Rocks Project, a country-wide movement promoting random acts of kindness by writing notes on rocks and placing them around your community.
It’s something the Morales family did when they lived in Texas, and wanted to continue when they moved to Moss Bluff.
“When we moved here last year, of course we were excited to meet people, and get to know our community, so we made some rocks then," Laura said.
It started by just putting rocks around their neighborhood, and then, thanks to Madi Morales, it became something more.
When Madi started a new school, she had a hard time, but she said it was small acts of kindness that helped her through.
“Invite me to a lunch table, or something, or just walk with me," Madi said.
Now, she’s decided to pay it forward.
That’s how Kindness Rocks the Bluff was born.
“If you’re having a bad day, and you just find a rock, and it just makes them smile," Madi said.
Their first meeting was just a few weeks ago, and Laura said the response showed her that the possibilities for the project are endless.
“These kids, too, that were at the first meeting, I mean to see their excitement about doing something to lift others up, it just really warmed my heart," Laura said.
She said seeing her daughter leading the pack towards kindness is all a mom could ask for.
Right now the chapter is open to grades eight through 12, but Laura said as it grows, she hopes to expand that.
Their next meeting will be held at Sam Houston Jones State Park.
