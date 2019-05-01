Two men arrested on drug charges following bomb threat on I-10 EB

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested on drug charges following a bomb threat investigation, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived at the scene the bus drive informed them that a man on the bus was reportedly having chest pains and needed to get off the bus, Myers said. The bus driver pulled over and proceeded to call 911 for an ambulance.
According to Myers, when paramedics arrived the man got off the bus and into the ambulance. At that point another passenger informed the bus driver that the passenger in the ambulance made comments before getting off the bus that indicated there was a bomb on the bus, Myers said.
The bus driver called 911 again and reported the information.
While deputies were evacuating the bus one of the passengers, later identified as Albert Williams, 29, of New Orleans, fled on foot from the bus with a bag and sweat pants, Myers said. While deputies were chasing Williams they reportedly saw him drop the items near a drainage ditch and continue running.
According to Myers, after Williams was apprehended deputies located the bag and sweatpants and found approximately 907 grams of powder cocaine.
A second passenger, identified as George A. Pottinger, 32, of Georgia, was found to have multiple backpacks with 60 pints of Promethazine inside, Myers said. During a search of Pottinger deputies also allegedly found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
During the booking process for Pottinger, deputies discovered he had allegedly pulled marijuana from inside his pants, placed it in his mouth, and ingested it.
Williams is facing charges of possession of cocaine over 400 grams, obstruction of justice, and resisting an officer. His bond was set at $57,500 by Judge Robert Wyatt.
Pottinger is facing charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule V drug with intent to distribute, contraband in a penal institution, and obstruction of justice. His bond was set at $15,500 by Judge Robert Wyatt.
According to Myers, the street value of the cocaine found is approximately $80,000-$100,000 and the street value of the Promethazine is $15,000-$20,000 ($200-$250 per pint).
The Louisiana State Police and Westlake Fire Department were contacted for assistance and no bomb was found.
