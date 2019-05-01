Suspect follows man from bank, robs him in McNeese parking lot

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -A man was robbed in a McNeese State University parking lot after being followed from a local bank, campus officials said.
The incident happened on the afternoon of Thursday, April 25, while McNeese was on spring break, according to Candace Townsend, director of Public ReIations and University Events.
No weapon was used during the robbery, Townsend said. The suspect then fled campus in a vehicle.
McNeese police are working with the bank to see if the suspect and the vehicle can be identified on surveillance footage. Campus police are also working with the Lake Charles Police Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, a former McNeese staff member, immediately reported the incident to McNeese police, Townsend said.
