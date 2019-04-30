5-star WR Rakim Jarrett commits to LSU with epic Instagram post involving Coach Orgeron

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett committed to the LSU 2020 recruiting class this past Saturday. The Washington D.C. native pledged to the Tigers during a photo shoot with Coach Ed Orgeron.
Jarrett revealed he would be an LSU Tiger in the pics, without Orgeron’s knowledge beforehand. Jarrett posted all the reactions in an Instagram post.
LSU has 14 commitments for the class of 2020. The Tigers own the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2020 according Rivals. Alabama is currently second.
