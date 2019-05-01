Severe weather puts some at risk for PTSD

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The tornadoes that hit last week in north Louisiana are another stark example of the physical and mental toll severe weather can put on entire communities.
That can include "Post Traumatic Stress Disorder," more commonly known as PTSD.
The disorder can affect about a fifth of people affected by a natural disaster, according to government figures.
"It's like terrifying because it could have happened to anybody," said storm victim Kawanee Daniels.
We caught up with 22-year-old mother and Ruston resident as she assessed the damage to their family home from the powerful EF-3 tornado, which came about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25.
"Right now it's really just like a little traumatizing, you know, to some families."
Daniels says she won't forget the sound from next door as a giant tree crashed through the house, killing a mother and teenage son.
"I heard it when it fell and everything," said Daniels who described the sound to us.
"Like a big boom but at the same time I heard the whistling and twirling."
Daniels said now replays that trauma in her mind sometimes and fears her own 5-year-old daughter Kee'Onna, may be doing the same.
There are certain clues or symptoms if someone is suffering from PTSD, explained Dr. Mary J. Fitz-Gerald, LSU Health Shreveport Psychiatry professor.
"Anxiety, maybe some irritability, startle. It'll be even worse when the next time bad weather comes."
What's given storm survivors, like Kawanee Daniels, some immediate hope is all the help since the storm hit - by friends, and family and perfect strangers.
"It's a lot of people been over here like really helping us. You know, pick up stuff and clear the roadways out so we can come up in, you know, 'cause at first, we couldn't come here at all."
One way to spot someone suffering from PTSD is their efforts to 'self medicate' like drinking heavily. The experts say that only makes the condition worse - not better.
An estimated 70 percent of adults in this country have experienced a traumatic event at least once in their lives, according to government figures.
In fact, an estimated 5 percent of Americans - more than 13 million people - suffer from PTSD at any given time.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.