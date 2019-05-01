Mountain lion found sleeping outside California Macy’s tranquilized

SANTA ROSA, CA (CNN) - The suspicions are endless after a mountain lion showed up at a California mall.
The mountain lion was caught napping in a planter outside a Macy’s department store in Santa Rosa, CA on Monday.
Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called in and shot the wild animal with tranquilizing darts
"Lucky for us we were able to set up kind of a perimeter and the mountain lion really never moved from that planter box which bought us some time to call California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife."
Wildlife officials used four darts to tranquilize the animal and 30 minutes later the big cat was asleep,Santa Rosa Police Lt. John Snetsinger said.
