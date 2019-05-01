Man arrested in Calcasieu for distribution of pornography involving juveniles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Franklin Parish man has been arrested after uploading child sexual abuse images to a social media account, Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police said.
Earlier this year, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit was contacted by the Monroe FBI field office as well as the Homeland Security Investigations Shreveport field office in reference to an individual uploading child pornography to a social media account, Senegal said.
LSP detectives, along with the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and HSI, executed a search warrant at a residence in Winnsboro, on April 30. The LSP Criminal Intelligence Unit also executed a search warrant at a residence in Jeff Davis Parish.
As a result of the investigation, Troopers located and arrested Robert Mier III, 32, of Winnsboro. He was in Lake Charles at the time of his arrest. Senegal said after the arrest was made, a search warrant was obtained for Mier’s cell phone and images along with videos of child sexual abuse were located.
Mier was interviewed and confessed to possessing, downloading, and distributing videos of child sexual abuse in both Franklin and Calcasieu parishes, Senegal said.
He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a warrant from Franklin Parish charging him with 14 counts of distribution of child sexual abuse materials and a warrant from Calcasieu Parish charging him with 500 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.
