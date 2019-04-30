LSU baseball gearing up for strong finish

And there are a lot of Tigers that can still help this team. Mainieri says freshman pitcher Jaden Hill's health is improving, and should he return in any capacity, even if it's just out of the bullpen, it would be a huge help. All eyes are also on another freshman, Cole Henry, who missed last weekend's series at Alabama with arm soreness. The hope is that he's back sooner than later as well, likely as the Tigers new Friday night starter.