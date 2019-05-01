Louisiana Legislature recognizes Baton Rouge non-profit dedicated to helping military veterans

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol paused on Tuesday to honor first responders who take care of the state during a crisis.
They also took time to honor an organization who cares for veterans who are going through their own crisis.
State Representative Franklin Foil of Baton Rouge recognized the non-profit organization Storm 22 and the dive shop Seven Seas on Tuesday, April 30 on the house floor.
Foil, a military veteran himself, says it’s important to help those who have served, especially those with PTSD.
“I had heard about what Storm 22 was doing and it’s such an inspiration that they’re helping our veterans like they are. They’re raising money. They’re putting them in a situation where they can learn to dive and help them get through their disabilities. Many of these veterans have PTSD and it’s very difficult to get into society. ” Foil said after formally recognizing the organizations in a session of the Louisiana House.
Storm 22 takes military veterans and first responders with PTSD on hunting and fishing trips.
The organization recently partnered with the Baton Rouge dive shop Seven Seas as a way to offer veterans an opportunity to go diving.
Brad Ford, who founded Storm 22 in 2016, said he was excited that Louisiana’s lawmakers are recognizing the organization and military veterans.
“We had no idea this was going to happen until about two weeks ago. But it’s good because the more we get recognized the more we can help,” Ford said.
However, Ford explained that Storm 22 needs the public’s help to continue to help veterans with PTSD.
“We need donations. We do take like, you know a side by side donation, or an atv, or weapons for hog hunting, deer hunting whatever, but we need monetary donations that’s what we need.”
