Jennings running back Trevor Etienne gets LSU offer

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - It’s been one heck of a 2019 for the Etienne household. In January, Travis, a running back at Clemson, won the National Championship following a 1,700-yard season. On Wednesday, little brother Trevor Etienne took the first step in following in Travis’ footsteps by receiving his first college offer to LSU. Trevor announced the news on his Twitter account.
Etienne told KPLC that Coach Rusty Phelps pulled him into his office and Coach Ed Orgeron was on the phone and offered the sophomore. Etienne said his excitement was off the charts.
“On a scale of 1-10, I would say 1000,” Etienne said, “being that I’m 14 and only a freshman.”
Like Travis, Trevor is being recruited to play running back at the next level. Trevor said watching his brother set records at both Jennings and Clemson has been an inspiration to him.
“My whole life I’ve wanted to play running back. It’s my favorite position,” Trevor admitted. “Having an older brother that I can look up to and learn from is really helpful and a blessing.”
Travis reached out to his brother on Twitter to offer words of encouragement.
Despite a broken leg in August that ended his freshman season before it began, the hype on the younger Etienne is starting to build. Ed Orgeron and the Tigers scouted Trevor last summer during a camp, and felt comfortable enough to offer the 2022 prospect.
Jennings coach Rusty Phelps said Trevor is now up to 210 pounds and looks to be in great shape heading into his sophomore season.
“[My rehab] is coming along great. I’ve been working out and now am done with therapy,” said Etienne. “I’m just trying to get stronger and stay healthy.”
Trevor joins Jennings 2021 defensive tackle Keenan Landry as Bulldogs with LSU offers. Landry also holds offers from Texas A&M and Tulane.
