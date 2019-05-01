Get tickets for $20 during National Concert Week

(WAFB) - Love going to concerts? Especially when tickets are cheap? Who doesn’t!
Live Nation opened its annual National Concert Week, which goes on May 1 through May 7. The ticket deal allows fans to purchases tickets for just $20 (all-in including fees). The offer includes more than 2,800 shows from Live Nation’s upcoming roster of tours in the United States.
You can get these tickets at NCW.LiveNation.com.
Below is a list of shows with tickets available at $20 in the Louisiana area:
Louisiana
- 5/9: Bryan Adams @ Champions Square (New Orleans)
- 5/11: New Kids on the Block @ Smoothie King Center (New Orleans)
- 5/17: Lynyrd Skynyrd, with Hank Williams Jr., @ Smoothie King Center (New Orleans)
- 6/8: Anderson .Paak @ Champions Square (New Orleans)
- 7/30: Bush & Live @ Champions Square (New Orleans)
- 9/3: Backstreet Boys @ CAJUNDOME (Lafayette)
- 9/5: Chris Young @ CAJUNDOME (Lafayette)
- 9/6: Chris Young @ Champions Square (New Orleans)
- 10/3: Miranda Lambert @ CAJUNDOME (Lafayette)
- 10/4: Miranda Lambert @ Smoothie King Center (New Orleans)
- 10/5: Miranda Lambert @ CenturyLink Center (Bossier City)
- 10/29: Chainsmokers @ Smoothie King Center (New Orleans)
Memphis & Southaven
- 5/10: New Kids on the Block @ FedExForum (Memphis)
- 6/23: Train & Goo Goo Dolls @ BankPlus Amp (Southaven)
- 6/28: Travis Tritt & Charlie Daniels Band @ BankPlus Amp (Southaven)
- 7/18: Chris Young @ BankPlus Amp (Southaven)
- 8/16: Thomas Rhett @ BankPlus Amp (Southaven)
- 8/27: Backstreet Boys @ FedExForum (Memphis)
- 9/13: Lynyrd Skynyrd @ BankPlus Amp (Southaven)
