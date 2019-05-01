Flood victims living in FEMA’s MHUs could see big penalties

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Exactly 171 families in Louisiana are still living in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) owned mobile home units (MHU) provided after the flood in 2016. Those residents are now violating the April 30 move-out deadline, FEMA says.
Some families say they’re still having trouble getting on their feet.
“Obviously, we’re not where we want to be at this time. You are not going to get everyone 100 percent to recover at the rate that you expect because everybody’s different and everybody’s circumstances are different,” said Denise Bryant.
Before the deadline Tuesday, FEMA extended the deadline four times. FEMA said its actions prolonged what’s normally an 18-month program to 32 months. In a statement to WAFB, FEMA stated frankly, “there will be no additional extensions to the program.”
“I don’t believe that it’s a fair assumption to say that they’ve given everyone enough time,” said Bryant. “Everybody’s situation is not the same, so you can’t really say that it’s enough time because obviously for us it wasn’t enough time,” said Bryant.
FEMA said it will penalize families who remain in the MHUs past the move-out date. The penalty includes rent at market price and a flat fee for the trailer which will be calculated by the trailer’s size and location.
FEMA advises those who are still struggling should contact state programs such as Restore Louisiana and Rapid Rehousing. Both are working with FEMA MHU occupants to complete permanent housing plans or identify temporary solutions.
