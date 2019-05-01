First Alert Forecast: Showers possible tonight and through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, I do expect the clouds to break apart again. There should be plenty of sunshine around this afternoon. There will be more clouds than yesterday, but overall, it will still be nice. The winds will still be out of the southeast, so the humidity will be high. Temperatures will once again reach the mid 80s, so it will be warm. The only good news is that the rain chances will be low again today.
This evening, there should eb a few clouds around. There will be plenty of sunshine as well. So, I do expect a nice sunset. There should be some nice color to the sky. It will be warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. After sunset, the clouds will be back on the increase. But the rain chances will remain low for the time being.
Overnight, there is a chance we see some rain back in Southwest Louisiana. With a cold front getting closer, it is allowing a few upper-level disturbances to pass just to our north. Some of those may get into our viewing area. Therefore, by the morning commute, there could be some rain around. I have the rain chances up to 30% tonight. Most of the rain we see will go to our north.
There is a chance that the upper-level disturbances will go to our north and we see nothing here in Southwest Louisiana. They may also move out and most of us will get hit with a lot of rain tonight, or early Thursday morning. These computer models always have a hard time figuring out disturbances. As of now, I would plan on there being some rain in the morning, when most of the rain goes north.
Those upper-level disturbances will not be around for long. By the afternoon on Thursday, they will be gone. The rain chances will be lower by the afternoon. I will only lower the rain chances down to 10% since there may still be a quick shower in the afternoon or evening. There should still be plenty of clouds with the sun peeking through at times. Temperatures should reach the mid 80s.
Friday will continue to have more rain likely. The cold front will be arriving some time in the morning. This will keep the rain chances in place throughout the day. I am keeping a 30% chance of rain. It should be scattered, and not a complete washout. Most of the rain I believe will go around us. I would still keep an umbrella with you to be on the safe side.
This weekend will also have more rain. Even after the cold front has passed through, there will be more pop up showers. This will be mostly due to the high amount of moisture in the air, along with the warm temperatures. So, this is shaping up to be a summer-like weather pattern. Whereas, the rain is possible just about every day.
The good news is that Sunday still has a good chance of rain, but I don’t think there will be as much rain as what Saturday will have. So, we may be able to have some time to get outside on Sunday to enjoy. Fingers crossed this is what the forecast turns out to be! Right now, I have a 30% chance of rain for Sunday.
A quick look ahead to next week keeps the rain chances possible. It will still not be a washout. There will just be a couple showers possible to pop up in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm and will reach the mid 80s in the afternoon. Depending on how high the humidity is and how much sunshine we get, will determine if there will be a heat index, where it feels hotter than the actual temperature.
