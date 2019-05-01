First Alert Forecast: Showers possible tonight and through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, I do expect the clouds to break apart again. There should be plenty of sunshine around this afternoon. There will be more clouds than yesterday, but overall, it will still be nice. The winds will still be out of the southeast, so the humidity will be high. Temperatures will once again reach the mid 80s, so it will be warm. The only good news is that the rain chances will be low again today.