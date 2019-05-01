CORRECTION: Man arrested for failure to register not a sex offender

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - CORRECTION: A man arrested last week does for failure to comply with sex offender requirements will not be charged with those counts, law enforcement officials said.
Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police Department, said that while Germaine Lynel Strawder, 41, of Lake Charles, was initially arrested on counts of failure to comply with sex offender requirements and failure to notify law enforcement of a change of address – among other counts – further research found that Strawder is not a sex offender.
Strawder was listed in KPLC’s daily arrest report.
