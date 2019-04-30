Coach O and the Tigers on a recruiting tear

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and his coaching staff have recently been on a recruiting tear.
After a couple of big-time verbal commitments, the Tigers have the No. 1 ranked 2020 recruiting class in the country.
Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett verbally committed to LSU on Saturday and two days later linebacker Antoine Sampah announced his commitment to the Tigers.
Jarrett, a consensus 5-star high school prospect, is the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the nation by Rivals and No. 3 by 247Sports.
The St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) star picked LSU over Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
Sampah is the nation’s top inside linebacker in the country according to Rivals and No. 2 by 247Sports.
Rivals gives the Woodbridge, VA LB a 5-star ranking and 247Sports a 4-star ranking.
Sampah picked LSU over Alabama and Clemson, among others.
LSU has 14 commitments for the 2020 recruiting class, including two quarterbacks, three wide receivers, one offensive lineman, four defensive linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs.
