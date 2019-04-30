Changes to the batting lineup lead to success for LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a disappointing loss at Alabama on Friday, where Paul Mainieri says his team didn’t compete like they should have, he made some big changes to the lineup, shifting Josh Smith to from leadoff to batting cleanup, and moving a freshman to the three hole.
Much to Mainieri’s credit, it worked, and we could see more of it going forward. After all, with just 11 games left to play, it’s time to have the best players in their best position to finish the season strong.
“The big move was moving Beloso up to three and putting Smith in the four hole. But Cade Beloso, I don’t even look at him as a freshman anymore. He’s had enough at bats. He’s competed enough in the games that he can handle anything. And then Josh came through with a couple of big hits in the four hole. He’s a very clutch hitter for us,” Paul Mainieri.
As far as the bottom of the lineup, Mainieri says he doesn’t like to have Chris Reid batting 6th or Daniel Cabrera 7th, but they just haven’t seen enough out of those two in recent games. That said, if they do bounce back, and typically this team does get hot in the month of May, Mainieri says the Tigers raise their play even higher.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.