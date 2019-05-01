Brees on the Saints 2019 draft picks: ‘I’m excited to get into practice in a few weeks, and see what we’ve got’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints drafted the possible successor to center Max Unger, by trading up in the second round to grab Erik McCoy.
The Black and Gold also signed Nick Easton this offseason to compete at center. It’ll be quite a competition this spring and summer to see who will snap the ball to Drew Brees.
Last night, No. 9 was at an event in Mississippi, and was asked about the draftees coming into the Sean Payton fold.
“I felt like they did a great job of maneuvering and trading up to get some guys that I know were ranked very high on their board, guys that they feel like can make an instant impact for us. Only time will tell, but I’m excited to get into practice in a few weeks and see what we’ve got,” said Brees.
Brees also looked back on the solid career of the now retired Unger.
“He’s such a warrior, and I think for him, just like for all of us, your mindset is, ‘I don’t want to let the team down. I’ve got to be there for them.’ I think that’s what’s pushed him through now. He’s battle through a lot of stuff injury wise over the last two years. I think there comes a time for all of us. Everybody likes to leave on their own terms. I think he just felt like it was time. Listen, I love him and respect him for everything he was for our team and the type of person he is. I feel very fortunate to have had the time I did with him,” said Brees.
The Saints are on of the favorites to play in the Super Bowl, and other leaders will no doubt need to step up in Unger’s absence.
“Look at free agency and the draft for everybody. Everybody re-tools. Everybody gets stronger. Everybody kind of goes back to square one. You’ve got to re-establish your identity each and every year. That’s why it’s important to have great leadership in the locker room and guys that will help drive and motivate and reinforce all of the positive things and culture of our team in our locker room throughout the off-season to make sure we’re poised and ready to make a run at it throughout the regular season,” said Brees.
