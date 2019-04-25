Local 9-year-old inspired to pick up trash as a hobby

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that on an average day, one person can produce over four pounds of trash. Some of that trash ends up littering our streets, beaches, and waters ways.
Nine-year-old Brenton Landry is a young enthusiast for keeping our community and planet clean of garbage and litter. This past Earth Day, Brenton decided to spend his time on the I-10 beach by the Calcasieu River bridge cleaning up trash. He collected eight full bags of garbage.
“I thought it would be fun to just come and clean up,” Brenton said. “Mostly for the animals and the environment. I thought the beach would be better because there’s water animals around it. They could easily get something that was on land.”
He says even if you don’t think one person can have an impact, every little bit counts.
“It might not make a big difference, but it might make some sort of a difference,” Brenton said.
Brenton’s dad, Daniel Landry, says he couldn’t be more proud of his son.
“It fathoms me that a nine-year-old wants to pick up trash,” Daniel said. “He’s at a beach, he could be swimming, he could be playing ball, but instead he wants to take his time and pick up trash. This is his spring break, and this is what he decides he wants to do is come pick up trash. I do believe the earth needs more people like my son, young and old. Take what a nine-year-old can do and if more people could get out there and do what he’d done, the whole town would be clean in a matter of weeks.”
Brenton says when he grows up he wants to have a career where he gets to protect the earth and keep our planet clean.
