Think Pink walk held at South Beauregard High School

BEAUREGARD, LA (KPLC) - South Beauregard High School hosted the 10th annual Think Pink walk today.
The Beta Club held the fundraiser for the Queen of Pink organization, which helps women with breast cancer in Southwest Louisiana.
Events during the walk included a survivors lap during which the students cheer for the survivors as they walk, a poster contest, balloon release and door prizes for those walking. A performance was given by the South Beau Band for the students and guests as they walked.
Over $1,600 was raised today and will go directly to the Queen of Pink organization.
