Alex Trebek returns to taping ‘Jeopardy!’ one week after cancer announcement

(CNN) - Nearly a week after Alex Trebek revealed he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the “Jeopardy!” host is back at work.
Tuesday was the first scheduled production day at the game show since the announcement, and Trebek was there, making sure contestants answered in the form of a question.
A spokeswoman for the show confirmed his participation in the day's taping.
"Jeopardy!" usually tapes just two days a week - multiple episodes of the show are produced on a single day.
When Trebek told the world about his cancer diagnosis, he promised that he would keep working.
Last fall, he extended his contract through 2022.
